Jey Uso breaks character and gets emotional about his and Roman Reigns' journey in WWE

This weekend, at Clash Of Champions, Jey Uso will challenge for the Universal Championship for the first time in his 11-year long career. The man defending the Universal Championship is Jey Uso's cousin, Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship for the second time at WWE Payback. The Big Dog beat Braun Strowman and The Fiend at the PPV to begin his second reign as Universal Champion in the WWE.

After WWE Payback, Jey Uso won a Fatal Four-way Match to determine a challenger for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. The match at Clash Of Champions will be Roman Reigns' first singles match since his return last month.

Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns at Clash Of Champions

Jey Uso was on this week's edition of The Bump. On the show, Jey Uso spoke about his WWE run and Roman Reigns' new alliance with Paul Heyman. While on The Bump, Jey Uso also spoke about his and Roman Reigns upcoming match at Clash Of Champions and the journey both WWE Superstars went through.

"Man it's about to be Sunday, man. Like I said, these last four or three weeks have been crazy. Right now, I'm in the number one spot for the Universal Championship, the most prestigious title in our business right now, and my cousin's holding it. And I'm very humbled and I'm proud.This is Josh talking man, we get to go out there, we took it from the backyard, from the pool to the field, now we get to do it in front of millions, in a WWE ring to get paid. We used to do this for free. Now, I'm about to take the biggest payday of my career. For me, it's very emotional and I'm just proud because I remember where he started from, when he first came here, how we had to scramble money just to get him to Tampa, how I got evicted on my first apartment trying to hustle. And now we about to go head to head, superkick vs. Superman Punch, cousin vs cousin, family vs family. It's Reigns vs Uso." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)