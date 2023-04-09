Jey Uso breaks silence after dissension within The Bloodline rises on WWE SmackDown

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. However, all is not well within the group, as it's still hard to figure out what's going on inside Jey Uso's mind. Amid the dissension, the former tag team champion sent a three-word message on social media.

Jey Uso has been the centerpiece of the entire Bloodline saga. One of the hottest storylines in the pro wrestling world started with Jey getting beaten down by Roman Reigns. The 37-year-old has hinted towards parting from the group multiple times but has yet to pull the trigger.

Tensions within the group were on display on SmackDown this week as Paul Heyman asked Solo Sikoa to solve their problem if Jey Uso failed to take care of Sami Zayn. During the match between Jey and Zayn, Sikoa once again made his presence felt, assisting his brother in victory.

The Enforcer was about to hit the former Honorary Uce with a Samoan Spike when Jey pulled him by the arm and told him that it was enough. However, the former tag team champion went on to superkick Zayn. He then asked Solo to get a chair, but Matt Riddle came out to make the save. After the incident, Jey Uso posted a message on Instagram.

"AGAINST THE WORLD," wrote Jey Uso.

Check it out below:

For now, Jey Uso's loyalty seems to lie with The Bloodline. However, many believe that the SmackDown star is just waiting for the right opportunity to show his true colors and get back at Roman Reigns for what he has done in the past.

Walls are closing in on The Bloodline in WWE

Over the last few years, The Bloodline has dominated WWE, taking everyone out of their paths. However, they have been on a downward trajectory since Sami Zayn was ousted from the group.

The Usos lost the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39, and Roman Reigns was also on the verge of losing the world title before Solo Sikoa saved him. In addition to Zayn and KO, the heel faction now also has to deal with Matt Riddle, who returned for retribution on this week's SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa took out the Original Bro before his hiatus and will look to even the scores against The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes also has a score to settle with Roman Reigns and Co. and is unlikely to forget how he was screwed in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39.

With the list of enemies rising, in addition to the dissension within the group, Roman Reigns surely has a tough few months ahead.

