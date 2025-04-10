Jey Uso breaks silence after non-WWE appearance; addresses major 'botch'

Jey Uso is set to have the biggest match of his career on the Grandest Stage of Them All when he faces Gunther in Vegas. Ahead of the match, Uso made an appearance on Pat McAfee's live show, Big Night AHT. Uso broke his silence on a botch he made during a game on the show.
The YEET master is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Vegas. Jey has been booked to look pretty weak during his feud with the Ring General, and fans are split on who they want to win this match and leave Vegas as champion.
Ahead of his WrestleMania match, Jey appeared on Pat McAfee's live show Big Night AHT. During the show, Jey was supposed to throw a puck as part of a game, but it kept getting stuck. Jey broke his silence on his X (fka Twitter) account about botching the throw multiple times.
"GAH DAMN ICEBERG," wrote Jey.
Fans are really excited for the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania. With so many fans behind him, it'll be interesting to see if Jey Uso can finally win the big one.
Jey Uso delivers a spine-chilling promo on RAW
Jey Uso has been criticized multiple times for looking very weak during the build-up to his WrestleMania match with Gunther. However, that changed when he was in the ring with the Ring General during this week's Monday Night RAW.
Jey came out to an arena full of fans YEETING, yet he looked dead serious. He delivered a very serious promo on Gunther, telling him that he's not afraid of him anymore. Jey was responding to Gunther after he had brutally assaulted Jimmy Uso the previous week on RAW while Jey had to watch.
WrestleMania is only a few days away, and every match is must-see entertainment. It'll be interesting to see how the landscape of WWE looks after WrestleMania in Las Vegas.