  • Jey Uso breaks silence with two-word health update following Wrestlepalooza injury

Jey Uso breaks silence with two-word health update following Wrestlepalooza injury

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 21, 2025 15:59 GMT
Jey Uso has broken silence (image via WWE.com)

Jey Uso made headlines following Wrestlepalooza last night, following his loss to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, after a botched chair shot.

Uso hit Breakker on the back with a chair, and it bounced back, hitting him in the face, which busted him open. This led to the match getting rushed to the finish. Following the show, reports noted that the former World Heavyweight Champion was in concussion protocol, but the man himself has now broken his silence on Instagram with a two-word message.

"I'm good," he wrote.

Uso sent the message on a picture of himself with blood still pouring from his head, and on a towel he had used to clean it up. The image can be seen at this link.

Jey Uso seems to be in good spirits despite the loss, but he could be out of action for several weeks if it is determined he has a concussion.

Jimmy and Jey Uso could split following the loss

The Usos reunited in order to take on The Vision after they attack Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris, but they were unable to pick up the win. Instead, they were defeated after Uso's mishap with a chair and a Tsunami from Bronson Reed.

Jimmy was unable to help his brother, since he was speared through a table, but now it seems that their future together could be at risk. Jimmy Uso recently claimed that he wants to win a singles championship in the next year before he welcomes a child with Naomi, which could mean that The Usos could be set to go their separate ways once again.

Jimmy has already made the move over to WWE RAW to be part of this story with his brother, but he could return to SmackDown if he wanted to pursue a singles title instead.

Phillipa Marie

Edited by Phillipa Marie
