Jey Uso brings up Roman Reigns' sister; makes big revelation

Jey Uso has now spoken about Roman Reigns' sister. He's made a big revelation about her.

Ad

The Royal Rumble winner was on No Contest Wrestling and revealed that he used to work for Roman Reigns' sister with his brother, Jimmy. They had to leave their jobs with her when they moved to Houston to train and begin wrestling.

Jey Uso said that he was working at a furniture store for a long time with his brother. The boss there was none other than Roman Reigns' sister. He said that he was shouted at by his uncle there, and told that they were getting fat and they needed to get up and make a good living.

Ad

Trending

"He's like, 'Call your boss.' I call my boss that night. And you know the crazy thing is, the boss is Joe's sister. We call her auntie cos she a little older than us. So boom, we gotta, we gotta, let her know. I go to my apartment, uce. I pack one bag, I just had my son. Had to tell my lady at the time, we got to like, we got to go. We got to go to Houston."

Ad

Ad

He said that their uncle gave their families a little bit of money and they went to Houston to train with Charlie Haas, Shelton Benjamin, Rey Mysterio, and others.

Jey Uso is set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Title. He will face Gunther at WrestleMania 41 after weeks of intense rivalry between the two stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More