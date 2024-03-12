Jey Uso challenges current Bloodline member to a major match at WrestleMania 40 on WWE RAW

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso issued a challenge to a current member of The Bloodline for a first-ever match at WrestleMania 40.

Main Event Jey Uso was part of a tag team with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, for the majority of his run in WWE. However, at SummerSlam last year, the latter turned against him and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

That was not enough, however, as Jimmy Uso recently cost his brother the Intercontinental Championship on RAW. He proceeded to attack him again after the match. The Usos have always wanted to face each other in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Much to the delight of WWE fans, it seems like the twin brothers' wish will finally come true.

This week on RAW, Jey Uso cut a promo in the ring where he issued a challenge to his twin brother. The Yeet Master began by saying that he came to the red brand for a fresh start, but The Bloodline won't let him go, and Jimmy won't let him go. He then challenged the latter to a brother vs. brother match at WrestleMania 40.

Jey Uso then told Jimmy to accept his challenge, or else he was going to knock the "YEET" off his a**.

