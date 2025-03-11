Jey Uso choked out on WWE RAW again

Jey Uso didn't have a good outing on WWE RAW tonight. The YEET Master was choked out again.

After Jey Uso won the 2025 Royal Rumble, he chose to face Gunther at WrestleMania 41. However, he has had to deal with more than just The Ring General. On the February 24 episode of RAW, Jey ran into A-Town Down Under backstage. Grayson Waller mocked him about his Royal Rumble victory, prompting Jey to hit him with a superkick.

Last week on RAW, after Gunther defeated Otis, he continued to assault The Alpha Academy. Jey came out to their rescue and made the save. However, he was attacked from behind by Waller and Austin Theory. Jey fought them off valiantly until The Ring General snuck up on him and choked him out.

Tonight on the red brand, Jey faced off against Grayson Waller. The 2025 Royal Rumble winner had no problem in pinning Waller after the spear. After the match, A-Town Down Under attacked Uso in the ring, but he fought them off again and even hit the spear on Theory, which was followed by a splash. However, Gunther snuck up from behind and choked Jey out again in the ring for the second week in a row.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can overcome Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

