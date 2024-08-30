Jey Uso comments immediately after WWE posts about The Bloodline's actions

Jey Uso has commented about The Bloodline after its recent appearance. WWE has also posted about it.

The Bloodline has been central to every big story in WWE for the past four years. At WrestleMania 40, fans expected that to stop when Roman Reigns lost his title to Cody Rhodes, with the latter finishing his story. Reigns stepped away from the company, but instead of carrying on without him, Solo Sikoa launched a coup. He kicked out Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman.

Instead, he brought Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. The star made it clear that he was the new Tribal Chief. Unhappy about this, Reigns returned and cost him the title during his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

Now, The Bloodline is at the center of the story once again. At the WWE Frankfurt show, the members were again front and center and very hyped ahead of Bash in Berlin. WWE posted a video of them being very excited as they made their way out to the ring.

Jey Uso immediately commented on the Instagram post. He was clearly also interested and asked what they were on. He was clearly curious after seeing the stars' very excited actions.

"Damn. What Dey on??" he wrote.

Jey Uso may return to help Roman Reigns against The Bloodline

Jey Uso separated himself from The Bloodline quite a while ago when Reigns' rule became tyrannical. His actions did not sit well with Jey, so he left the stable.

However, now that Reigns is back and seems on a different run, fans expect him to find allies for his battle with The Bloodline. The only way he can do that is to go back to his old allies. Bringing back Jimmy and Jey would be his priority.

Now, it remains to be seen if Jey consents to return.

