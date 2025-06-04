Jey Uso has a concerning future ahead in WWE, Hall of Famer predicts (Exclusive)

Jey Uso is considered to be one of the most electrifying stars on the WWE roster right now. However, he may have a challenging future ahead of him, according to International Hall of Famer Bill Apter.
The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has had to face plenty of hurdles in his way to the top, having battled Gunther to take the gold. While he is a fan-favorite, The Yeet Master has been getting the short end of the stick lately, judging by how much he is being attacked by other stars and beaten up. According to Apter, this may lead to him losing his matches after Money in the Bank.
Speaking on UnSKripted, the International Hall of Famer expressed his concerns about the WWE star and stated:
"My concern is Jey Uso. Everybody is beating him up. And Monday Night on RAW, he is gonna go up against Gunther, and his battle scars are terrible. At this point, I don't know how he is gonna make out with Cody as his partner, if he is gonna be able. He might just get beaten to a pulp again, and perhaps Gunther beats him on Monday Night RAW." [11:01 onwards]
At Money in the Bank, Jey Uso will team up with Cody Rhodes to take on John Cena and Logan Paul. Just after the PLE, Uso would also defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther.
For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Jey Uso in WWE.
