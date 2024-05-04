Jey Uso defeats ex-Universal Champion for the 6th time after SmackDown goes off the air

"Main Event" Jey Uso was ready for one of the bigger matches of his entire career as he was a part of the post-SmackDown festivities in Lyon, France. In one of the two dark matches, Jey defeated a former Universal Champion and is now 6-0 against him. This former champion was Finn Balor.

Lyon embraced Jey Uso tonight more than they did most other superstars, with only very few exceptions. However, looking at the footage, Jey might have just gotten the best reaction on the entire show despite not being there when the cameras aired - which makes sense considering he is a RAW Superstar.

In their sixth match against each other since 2023, Jey Uso defeated ex-Universal Champion Finn Balor after WWE SmackDown went off the air.

Going by the reactions from some fans, there could be riots in Lyon if Jey doesn't walk out of Backlash: France with the World Heavyweight Championship. This week in the main event of RAW, he teamed up with Ricochet and the star who is heading to SmackDown - Andrade.

Together, the three men defeated JD McDonagh, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day - with Jey getting the pin on Finn Balor (surprise, surprise).

Jey's charisma has taken him a long way in the last few years, but he only seems to be getting started as a singles star.

