Jey Uso disrespects 3-time WWE champion on RAW; immediately gets attacked before his life-changing title match

Jey Uso was out on the opening segment of the third episode of RAW on Netflix. Ahead of his life-changing World Championship match this coming Saturday, he disrespected a three-time champion and immediately got attacked.

This week, Jey Uso came out to a huge reception, as usual, in an attempt to stand off with his World Heavyweight Championship opponent Gunther. As you know, they are expected to headline the second edition of Saturday Night's Main Event (under the new NBC deal).

Gunther took several shots at Jey Uso for being the guy to talk the talk but never walk the walk - i.e., never getting the job done when it truly matters. Jey hit back brutally by stating that only one has headlined WrestleMania between them - and it wasn't Gunther. This led to the World Champion launching an attack, only to get sent out

Trending

Expand Tweet

It was a big win for Jey, who once again had to deal with comments from Gunther about not being good enough. He certainly had the support of the WWE Universe, but in a few days, we will see whether that will affect his match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out.

Expand Tweet

Gunther is still considered a favorite to retain at Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback