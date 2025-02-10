Jey Uso is not a draw despite WWE Royal Rumble win, veteran claims

Jey Uso unexpectedly won the 2025 Men's WWE Royal Rumble match to earn a world title opportunity at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. Despite the RAW star's popularity, former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno thinks the Rumble win should have gone to someone else.

Uso has become one of WWE's top babyfaces over the last year thanks to his "YEET" catchphrase and connection with fans. On February 1, he eliminated Rumble favorite John Cena at the end of the 30-man bout to record the biggest victory of his career so far.

On the K100 podcast, Disco Inferno compared Uso's crowd reactions to Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston in 2014 and 2019, respectively. He also raised doubts about the former Bloodline member possibly challenging World Heavyweight Champion Gunther:

"Jey Uso against Gunther, I'm sorry, Jey's getting a good push, but it just comes across as kind of like the Kofi and the Daniel Bryan stuff," Disco Inferno said. "The guy has excellent crowd participation and reaction for his matches because he has the gimmick, but it's like 'Is he going to be a draw?' is the question. I don't know. I mean, I would doubt it because I think there's other stuff on the table that's more compelling for main events." [1:36 – 2:04]

On the February 3 episode of RAW, Jey Uso celebrated with fans before teasing a possible WrestleMania 41 showdown with Gunther. Four days later, the 39-year-old revealed on SmackDown he is also considering choosing Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as his opponent.

Disco Inferno names four bigger draws than Jey Uso

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble was one of the most star-studded WWE matches in years. CM Punk and John Cena were viewed as favorites, while Roman Reigns competed in his first Rumble since 2020.

Disco Inferno thinks a Royal Rumble victory for Cena, Punk, Reigns, or The Rock would have made more sense ahead of WrestleMania 41:

"Of those four, they're far bigger draws than Jey Uso, so that's a strange decision. I wonder if they're just resting on their laurels right now because business is so easy because they're just selling out all their shows that they wondered if they could do something like this." [2:29 – 2:45]

On March 1, WWE will air the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event from Rogers Centre in Toronto. Cena and Punk will compete inside the steel structure alongside Drew McIntyre and three other to-be-confirmed participants. The winner will receive a world title opportunity at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit K100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

