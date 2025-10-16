Jey Uso won't face real-life Bloodline member for one major reason, says ex-WWE writer

Jey Uso has been dealing with a lot on WWE RAW, as he's not on the same page with his brother or cousin on the red brand. While many expect Main Event Jey to settle it in the ring, Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that Uso won't face Roman Reigns for one major reason.

Jey Uso started to behave like Roman Reigns in The Original Tribal Chief's absence on Monday Night RAW. However, Jimmy Uso felt it was out of character for Jey and often tried to convince him to stay on the right path. However, Uso's anger and frustrations are slowly starting to get the better of him.

Main Event Jey's action further affected his family when he and Jimmy Uso appeared at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 to assist Roman Reigns against The Vision. Instead, the former World Heavyweight Champion speared his cousin and cost him the match against Bronson Reed.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer believes that Main Event Jey was in the wrong at the event in Perth. However, it doesn't lead to a match between him and Roman Reigns, as the story isn't there yet, and both parties and the fans wouldn't want to watch the match take place anytime soon.

"I don't see a match between Roman and Jey, at least not yet, because I don't think it's there yet. I don't think he [Jey Uso] wants to fight him [Roman Reigns], and I don't think they [The Usos] want to fight him. I don't know how much an audience wants to see that fight yet," Prinze said.

What's next for Jey Uso and Roman Reigns on WWE RAW?

The Usos failed to defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in Indiana, and it got worse when the twins cost Roman Reigns a one-on-one Australian Street Fight in Perth against The Colossal. While The Original Tribal Chief has no intention to see them for a while, there were plans for a WarGames match in San Diego.

Before Seth Rollins' unfortunate injury, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) reported that the management wanted The Vision to align with Austin Theory and Brock Lesnar to take on Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and more possible names in the traditional WarGames match.

However, those plans are now either scrapped or being altered due to the ongoing circumstances and The Visionary's injury from WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Australia.

