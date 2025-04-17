Jey Uso faces major accusation before facing Gunther at WrestleMania

Jey Uso has now faced a major accusation brought against him. He goes into his World Heavyweight Championship match in a matter of two days.

Uso was advertised as having his own "Frosted Yeets" cereals coming soon, and Xavier Woods is not happy. He's accused the star of stealing ideas from The New Day and profiting off them.

Xavier Woods accused Jey Uso of stealing the color scheme that The New Day had created for their cereal and was upset that the fans still cheered for him. He went on to say that now, with this cereal idea, it was clear that Uso had stolen another thing from The New Day, and he was not happy to see that fans were still praising him for it.

He added that he assumed that soon after this, Jey Uso would come out with a trombone, something that Woods himself had made famous, and fans would act like it was Uso's original idea.

It's safe to say The New Day member is not quite happy with the praise that the World Heavyweight Championship challenger is getting.

"So he stole our color scheme and yall cheered him. He then steals our cereal idea and yall praise him. I assume he's gonna come out with a trombone next and you'll act like it's the most original thing in wrestling."
Jey Uso has to face Gunther soon

Things have not exactly been easy for the challenger to the World Heavyweight title. First, he had to win the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Then, he had to choose his opponent, and decided to pick one he had not only faced before, but had lost to. Despite this, he went ahead despite the criticism.

Meanwhile, Gunther has berated the star endlessly, destroying his confidence, and his brother, while he's been forced to watch on. Now, at WrestleMania, he finally has the chance to set things right once and for all. Will he succeed?

Fans will have to find out.

