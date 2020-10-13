Jey Uso on his feud with Roman Reigns and why he thinks it's the best work of his career

It's hard to argue against the fact that Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso is the hottest feud in all of wrestling today. Jey Uso is enjoying his time in SmackDown's main event scene - exploring unchartered territory in his career. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on ESP's Cheap Heat Podcast, Jey Uso explained the joy in being the #2 guy in the company:

“Yeah, hell yeah, man!” Uso said. “You know uce, when they come to you and they put you in that position, they running with you. It’s the #1 guy and whoever you’re feuding with that’s the #2. As of right now, I’m the #2. I knew, man, I knew!”

Jey Uso also said that you could put Roman Reigns with many of the top stars in WWE but you won't get the authenticity that the feud between the two cousins has:

“We showing you real emotion, we showing you feeling. You can put the Fiend with Roman, you can put Seth Rollins with Roman, whoever, whatever, whatever top guy they got, put him with Roman, I guaran-damn-tee you, uce, they didn’t pull out emotion, they didn’t pull out real feeling, they didn’t pull out storytelling the way me and uce did that thing.”

Jey Uso even admitted that he believes this is the best work of his career:

“When I watched it back, I was watching that thing like I wasn’t in it. I was like ‘man, this is good, this is my best work.'”

What lies ahead for Jey Uso?

It's all about when Jimmy Uso will return to WWE, but that is only expected to happen in early 2021. Until then, Jey Uso will have to manage as a singles star, but he seems to be doing just fine.

It is, in fact, some of the best work of his career and it may be especially exciting for him since the singles realm isn't one that he has explored in his decade-long wrestling career.

Either way, even if he isn't going to win the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell, Jey Uso will always be in a significant spot.