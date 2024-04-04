Jey Uso fires major shot at his own brother ahead of WrestleMania showdown

The stage is set at WrestleMania for the two Uso brothers to clash and Jey Uso is not holding back on firing shots against his WrestleMania opponent, Jimmy Uso.

The Bloodline saga is coming to a head between the Usos to settle their differences on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The story has been one of success, turmoil and betrayal, with their eventual match building to take center stage for the masses to witness.

Both Jimmy and Jey Uso have not held back on taking the fight to each other with the crowd getting a glimpse of their deep-rooted indifference at the men's Royal Rumble match this year. With only a few days away from their singles grudge match at WrestleMania XL, this sibling rivalry isn't letting up from producing fiery shots at one another.

The former Right-hand Man recently took major shots at his twin brother in The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso, in a video posted on WWE's official social media. The video saw Jey making fun of his brother's face posted on a trailer, calling his smiling face "goofy" and calling back to when things were good between them in their tag team days.

"I hate that picture but guess what? At least, I don't look as goofy as that guy over there. That's when times were good right here. This when times were good, bro, that's The Usos Day One ish right there bruh. I don't know what it is, no more Uce," Jey Uso said.

Rikishi sent a message to Jimmy and Jey Uso ahead of their upcoming WrestleMania match

WWE Hall of famer and father to The Usos, Rikishi stepped in to send a message to his sons Jimmy and Jey ahead of their upcoming personal brawl at WrestleMania XL.

The two siblings are ready to go war against one another and finally put an end to their brewing heated rivalry at Yhe Showcase of The Immortals. Both the twins have not shied away from laying into one another and are making it clear from the get go that at WrestleMania, it's not gonna end well for one of them in their singles match.

Rikishi took to X/Twitter to weigh in his and hype up their upcoming showdown at WrestleMania. The 58-year old shared a clip of their most recent face to face from the April 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

" ❗❗ ITS TIME Uso vs. Uso #UsoMania lock into #WrestleMania #Bloodline #Fatus #Anoaifamily #DreamMatch #Jey #Jimmy Yeet or No Yeet ?? Let’s go to work!!" he wrote.

Check out Rikishi's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Both Jimmy and Jey Uso have a lot riding in for themselves as they go in to their match, however the addition of The Bloodline could be a trumping factor for the former. Fans will have to wait until WrestleMania comes around to see who stands tall at the end.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Who are you rooting for? Jey Uso Jimmy Uso 0 votes View Discussion