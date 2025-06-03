Jey Uso should get the top star treatment until the end of his career, believes WWE veteran

WWE's top star Jey Uso has impressed a lot of people over the past few months with his charisma and insanely over-the-top entrance, and Jonathan Coachman is one of his fans. The veteran believes WWE should give him the superstar treatment until the very end of his career.

It won't be a stretch to say that Jey currently has the best entrance in all of WWE. He is incredibly over, and the entire arena gets up to do the YEET chant every time he comes out to the ring.

Former World Wrestling Entertainment announcer Jonathan Coachman recently shared a post on his X handle and heaped massive praise on Jey Uso. He said WWE should give Uso the top star treatment until the end of time.

"Jey USO better get the full treatment every time he comes out until the end of time. There has never been an entrance more interactive or OVER than his. Love that they are putting him in the big tag match this weekend. Not that he needs the rub, but it never hurts."

WWE veteran says Jey Uso doesn't feel like a World Heavyweight Champion

However, Hall of Famer Bully Ray doesn't seem too impressed with Uso's work since he beat Gunther for the top prize at The Show of Shows. On a recent edition of Busted Open, Bully said Jey doesn't feel like a top champion:

“Jey Uso to me feels like a guy who won the World Heavyweight Championship, he doesn’t feel like the World Heavyweight Champion. Did you, or did you not feel that in the promo between Jey Uso and GUNTHER that Jey Uso lost his spot, was confused, forgot what he wanted to say? … there was an uncomfortable silence, there was a pregnant pause, I almost picked up on GUNTHER maybe saying some things to Jey Uso to get him back on track.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Jey is currently focused on a massive tag team match at Money In The Bank 2025. He will team up with Cody Rhodes, with the duo taking on Logan Paul and John Cena.

