Jey Uso gets a 90 rating in WWE 2K23; Jimmy Uso (89) has a four-word reaction

Jimmy Uso had an interesting reaction to Jey Uso getting a higher rating than him in the upcoming WWE 2K23 game.

The Usos have been doing the best work of their careers as members of The Bloodline for about three years now. Jey got a taste of the main event scene during the early stages of The Bloodline when he feuded with Roman Reigns himself.

On the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods and others revealed the ratings of a bunch of current WWE Superstars, including The Usos. Last year, the twins received an 85 rating. This time around, Jimmy Uso was given an 89 rating. Jey Uso received a 90 rating, which is just above that of Jimmy.

The latter wasn't too thrilled with the same and simply walked off. He returned moments later and shook hands with Jey, who began bragging about his rating.

Here's what Jimmy had to say in response:

"We're not dawgs, anymore!" [1:29:27-1:29:29]

Jey Uso's run as a main event star received massive praise from the WWE Universe

At Payback 2020, Roman Reigns won the Universal title with a win over Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. The Tribal Chief kicked off a feud with Jey Uso soon after on SmackDown. Reigns defeated Jey to retain his Universal title at Clash of Champions 2020.

The feud was far from over, though. At WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, Reigns defeated Jey in a Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match for the Universal title, thus putting an end to the rivalry. Jey has been Reigns' henchman ever since.

The WWE Universe showered huge support on Jey during his feud with Roman Reigns. At Royal Rumble 2023, he received a loud pop from the fans in attendance as he chose to leave the ring when Sami Zayn was being attacked.

What are your thoughts on The Usos' WWE 2K23 ratings? Share in the comment section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes