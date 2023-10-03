Jey Uso gets attacked after sending a three-word message to Rhea Ripley on RAW

Jey Uso has been front and center on Monday Night RAW since his arrival at Payback 2023. He has been pursued by The Judgment Day, rejecting them and facing attacks. This week, He was attacked after sending a three-word message to Rhea Ripley.

The Women's World Champion opened the show after the scheduled match between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax didn't occur due to a brawl. An infuriated Rhea Ripley interfered after Jax took her out on her return two weeks ago. Following this, she called out The Judgment Day and expressed her disappointment at Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

Jey Uso came out and told Rhea Ripley, "We missed you." He's made it clear that he has no interest in The Judgment Day, but he is interested in the Women's World Champion.

Unfortunately, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley subjected him to a beatdown.

However, Cody Rhodes, who brought Jey Uso to RAW, made the save. Following this, Adam Pearce announced that the duo would team up to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor for The Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Fastlane 2023.

