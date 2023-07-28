Jey Uso gets called the "most over dude in the game" by former WWE personality

Jey Uso has come a long way from predominantly being a tag team performer. He is now developing into a legitimate main-event player. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently explained why Jey was arguably the hottest talent in all of professional wrestling.

The Bloodline storyline wouldn't be relevant without Jey Uso, as the 37-year-old started the whole saga when he first challenged Roman Reigns. After pretty much ruling WWE together, Jey is now gunning to become The Tribal Chief and Freddie Prinze Jr. is totally invested in the angle.

More than the gripping narrative, Prinze Jr. admitted on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that he was thoroughly impressed by Jey's rise. Freddie even boldly claimed that despite the high number of top talents in wrestling, Jey was still the most popular guy at the moment.

"He's so active and looks so volatile that you can't take your eyes off him. I really think he's the most over dude right now in the game because he's in the main storyline in wrestling, and he's the main guy in the main storyline in professional wrestling right now," said Prinze Jr." H/t WrestlingInc

Freddie Prinze Jr. says Jey Uso is effective despite not speaking as much as other WWE and AEW stars

While being good in the ring is necessary, having the aura of a major star is a must if a wrestler wants to headline premium live events.

Jey Uso is no longer just a one-dimensional tag team performer, as Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that the Samoan star carries himself better than most singles stars in the business.

Jey has been very active on the microphone as he builds towards a SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns, but he's not always been the one to deliver long promos. Prinze Jr. added that Uso might speak less than his peers, but he was more over than nearly everyone else in wrestling.

"Jey Uso moves around and has better body language than anybody in professional wrestling. The crowd is so hot for him, and he probably says less than every single over superstar in wrestling right now. Less than MJF, less than Sami [Zayn], even less than Kevin [Owens] — Kevin just does those quips."

