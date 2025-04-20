Jey Uso gives a huge shout-out to major WWE names after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso did the impossible at WWE WrestleMania 41 on Saturday when he made Gunther tap out in the middle of the ring to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Today, he gave a huge shout-out to The OG Bloodline ahead of the second night of WrestleMania.

Today, the Slammy Awards took place at WWE World in Las Vegas, and several superstars, teams, and factions were crowned winners for their work in the Stamford-based promotion throughout the year. The OG Bloodline won the award for 'Best Faction' of the year.

The faction consisted of top stars like Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. All four names have been etched into the company's history. Today, the new World Heavyweight Champion had a message for his family and gave a huge shout-out to The OG Bloodline.

"Hands down, landslide, no one's coming close. No one would ever come close to that. Best group in the business. Best family in the business. Shout-out to my Bloodline, Uce," Uso said. (From 01:14:00 to 01:14:11)

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW.

