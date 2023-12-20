Jey Uso got "murdered" on WWE RAW, believes legend (Exclusive)

While Jey Uso may be one of the most talented superstars in WWE at the moment, a veteran believes his last match did him no favors when it comes to building him up.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, the former Bloodline member was seen going up against Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. Although he was able to win the bout, there were several moments which made it seem like Kaiser would emerge victorious. Near the end, Jey was able to hit the superkick and frog splash to pick up the win.

This prompted a discussion about the chances of Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted. Despite his history, and significant fan support, Bill Apter believed that his last WWE match was an example of how he was currently not at the 'Main Event' level.

"I don't see that. When Jey Uso was on RAW last night... It was a good match. But Main Event Jey Uso, to me, did not seem like 'Main Event' Jey Uso. He got murdered in a lot of that match. He really did. I don't see him as a choice for the rumble." [11:00 onwards]

What is next for Jey Uso in WWE? Only time will tell.

