Jey Uso handed new name following RAW

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is among the most beloved babyfaces on the roster. The YEET Master was recently handed a new name after this week's Monday Night RAW in Pittsburgh.

On the latest edition of the red brand, the former World Heavyweight Champion made his way to the squared circle to protect Sami Zayn and Penta from a post-match beating at the hands of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. He chased away two with a steel chair in his hands.

WWE recently posted a clip from the show with "Big" Bronson Reed referring to the Samoan as the "YEET MAN." The Aussie issued a warning to the latter, stating that he was going to die. The global juggernaut also acknowledged the new name given to Jey in the caption.

"YEET MAN is crazy 💀," read the caption.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran believes Rikishi's remarks could be hurting Jey Uso's WWE career

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has been vocal about his opinion on Jey Uso's booking. He has been very critical of the creative team following his son's title loss.

Speaking on a recent edition of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager opined that Rikishi defending his son might have hurt him more than helped him. He added that Triple H and other members of the creative team would be well aware of the veteran's remarks, which he believed were not received well backstage.

"Well, I know he did it in defense of his son, but his son needs no defense. It is a business, and Rikishi knows this. I think him talking out may actually have hurt the cause more than helped it. You know, members of creative and Triple H, they all read this same stuff... I don't know why he's [Rikishi] complaining, even though it is his son. Now, he may not like it, but it's a part of business. You know, they could have not put the title on him [Jey Uso], period... So, I think his intention was good, but his delivery and the way it was received—I don't think it was received very well," he said.

You can check out Dutch Mantell's comments in the video below:

After losing the title, Jey Uso also lost the King of the Ring Tournament semifinal to Cody Rhodes. Only time will tell if and when the 39-year-old returns to the title picture.

