Jey Uso helped to the back on WWE RAW by retired star who hasn't wrestled in 2,717 days

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 08, 2025 02:02 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Jey Uso was brutally attacked on the July 7 episode of WWE RAW, and as a result, he had to be helped to the back. One of the names helping him was a retired star who hasn't competed in 2,717 days.

This week on RAW, "Main Event" Jey Uso faced "Big" Bronson Reed in an ever-continuing clash between him and Seth Rollins' faction. Earlier in the night, Sami Zayn was taken out by both Karrion Kross and Bron Breakker (who vowed to end Zayn for good). Bronson Reed's role was to take on the former World Heavyweight Champion.

As he successfully took Jey Uso out, the former World Champion needed to be helped to the back. As a direct result, the backstage agents and producers came out. One of them was Jason Jordan, who is retired and hasn't competed since January 28, 2018. That was 2,717 days ago.

Jason Jordan was forced to retire due to a neck injury just as he was hitting his stride as a performer. It was certainly an interesting time to be a WWE fan as Jason Jordan was Kurt Angle's "son" and became a Tag Team Champion. In his last match, he would lose the titles to Sheamus and Cesaro.

Jordan now works as a full-time backstage agent.

Edited by Rohit Nath
bell-icon Manage notifications