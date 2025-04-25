Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu were not the only Bloodline family members to win, says Afa Jr (Exclusive)

Real-life Bloodline member Afa Jr. has spoken about Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu winning championships at WrestleMania 41. The star answered some questions.

Senior Editor Bill Apter of Sportskeeda spoke with Afa Jr. to ask him a few questions. The star answered and talked about Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu winning big at WrestleMania.

While Jey Uso won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Fatu walked away with the United States Title that night. He also said that he and Noah had won the tag team titles at KnokX Pro, leading to everyone having a good weekend.

“It’s about time you know? It was a huge weekend for the Samoan Family, for the Bloodline in Vegas this week, with Jey taking home the World Heavyweight Title. Also, with Jacob bringing home the US Title. Also myself and Noah, we won the tag team cup, the Wild Samoan Tag Team Cup over at KnokX Pro, so we had a great weekend at Las Vegas this weekend.” (00:34 – 00:56)

He shared that Rikishi was present and gave them the cup after their victory in the match. He further noted that the family was all present at the event, making it even more memorable for everyone involved.

