Jey Uso left unconscious on WWE RAW; suffered serious defeat

Jey Uso was left unconscious after his match on WWE RAW, after losing the King of the Ring semifinal against Gunther via submission. This was a big loss for the former Bloodline member, who just might lose some momentum as a result. Main Event Jey put up a great fight against the former Intercontinental Champion but was hampered by a shoulder injury during the match.

Since Jey Uso broke out on his own last year, he has performed consistently every week. He even briefly captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Cody Rhodes. Jey has been grabbing every opportunity to establish himself as a singles star. He even competed against his twin at WrestleMania 40 and won. He was also instrumental in helping Cody defeat Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

Jey had another chance to prove himself when he was added to the King of the Ring tournament. He made it to the semifinals, where he faced Gunther tonight on RAW and came close to defeating the Ring General.

During the match, the referee got knocked down. Jey hit the splash on the Ring General. However, the referee took some time to count the pinfall and Gunther kicked out. He quickly recovered and choked out Uso to end the match.

Expand Tweet

With this win, Gunther will be headed to the King of the Ring tournament finals in Saudi Arabia this weekend.