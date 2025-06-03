  • home icon
Jey Uso is losing his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in one week, says top star; gives reason

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 03, 2025 03:12 GMT
Jey Uso is losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship next week, as per a former champion. The top star has revealed why he has said this.

Gunther approached Jey Uso on WWE RAW tonight and told him what a mistake he was making. The Ring General said that he was not at 100% and that he would help CM Punk later, and then Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank. He said that this would leave him in an even worse position and that he would lose.

"You're a great guy, Jey. You're selfless in a very selfish business. What's the result? One week out, you're not at 100%. I'm very sure if Punk gets in trouble tonight, you'll be there for him. And two days before you defend the World Heavyweight Championship against me, you're set for a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event (Money in the Bank), because it's important to Cody. Because everyone knows you can depend on your good friend Jey."
Gunther said that in one week, it would be over for Jey Uso and that he would be losing the World Heavyweight Championship finally. This would allow Gunther to reclaim the title he lost at WrestleMania.

"Because ever since that day I lost to you at WrestleMania, I knew I'd avenge this. And right now? You're making it very, very easy for me. Je,y in one week, the party is over."
It remains to be seen if what he thinks comes true.

