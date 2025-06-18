Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship abruptly, says ex-WWE writer, due to a major factor

Jey Uso's reign as the World Heavyweight Champion ended last week on WWE RAW at the hands of Gunther. Recently, former writer Vince Russo stated there was a huge reason behind Main Event Jey's abrupt title loss to The Ring General.

Jey Uso's title reign as the World Heavyweight Champion ended at 51 days when he lost in a rematch to Gunther. The Ring General locked Main Event Jey in a sleeper hold, and won the match when the champion couldn't continue, and lost consciousness in the show's main event.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo said Jey Uso would be hurt mentally and emotionally after the company decided to take the title off him. Moreover, he stated that management cannot make the same mistakes with the world title as they can with the midcard titles.

"First of all, this is going to hurt Jey Uso. I'm not talking about his on-air character... I'm talking about his psyche, his mental, and his emotions. This is going to affect him... When you decide you're going to put this title on Jey Uso, you're making a huge commitment. This is a major title. You can make a mistake with the Intercontinental or United States title. This is a major title. So, you're making the commitment to put that title on him," Russo said. (From 08:23 to 09:10)

He later added that the internet wrestling community was a major reason behind the company deciding to take the title from Uso.

"Internet wrestling community started to turn against Jey a little bit. And what happened? Next thing we know, after 51 days, the title is off of Jey. If you're going to make this type of commitment with him, you have to roll with this guy," Russo said. (From 09:17 to 09:40)

Jey Uso will face his former WWE tag team partner on RAW

Upon losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther, Adam Pearce granted Jey Uso an opportunity to return to the top of the card by adding him to the King of the Ring tournament.

The 39-year-old RAW star defeated Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and Rusev in a Fatal-4-Way match and advanced to the semi-finals. In the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes advanced to the semi-finals.

The American Nightmare defeated Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest to advance to the semi-finals. The two former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will collide in a one-on-one match on WWE RAW, and the winner will head to the finals.

