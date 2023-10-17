Jey Uso made big Roman Reigns reference before loss on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Rhodes and Jey lost their recently won Tag Team Titles in a chaotic manner during the main event of the night. One of the interesting takeaways from the match was, however, that of Jey Uso potentially referencing his former Bloodline stablemate, Roman Reigns.

In the closing stages of the bout, Priest hit Rhodes with a low blow, which was followed by a Razor's Edge through the announce table. With The American Nightmare out of contention, The Judgment Day looked like favorites to finish the match. However, 'Main Event' Jey Uso had other intentions as he dissed out Spears to both men, potentially sending a message to The Tribal Chief. Despite the efforts, Jey was unable to get the job done, as Jimmy Uso's interference cost him and Cody their titles, which they recently won at Fastlane 2023.

This was after The Bloodline had a staredown with Rhodes and Jey last week on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves in the coming weeks.

