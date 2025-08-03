Jey Uso makes emotional confession after SummerSlam triumph - "Not everything is perfect"

WWE star Jey Uso picked up a huge win at SummerSlam. He teamed up with Roman Reigns against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

It was a back-and-forth match as all four stars battled hard for tag team glory. Bron Breakker was a one-man wrecking crew as he hit brutal Spears on his opponents. During the final stages, Roman took a Spear from Breakker, pushing Jey out of the way. Uso quickly grabbed the initiative to hit a Spear, followed by a huge Uso Splash on Bronson Reed for the win.

An ecstatic Jey Uso showed up on the SummerSlam Post-Show. He spoke about his win at the event and discussed staying on top in WWE. He acknowledged that he got complacent for a moment during his push. Uso noted that the entire episode was captured on Unreal. However, the star added that he was working his way back to the top.

"There's a saying, man. It's easy to get to the top, but it's hard to stay there. I got a little comfortable, Uce. I'm not gonna lie. I wasn't feeling myself, started letting the gas off. I wasn't hungry. Somebody had to tell me that. And when I watched that, you know, running it back, I was like, let me get back to the drawing board. Let's tighten the scre*s up. Let's get it right. I had no idea they would show that. I'm glad they showed it. Not everything is perfect. Sometimes you gotta get up and go to work." [From 24:24 onwards]

Jey Uso's win over the duo at SummerSlam has once again put him in the crosshairs of Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see the fallout from the show on RAW this week.

While using the quotes from this piece, remember to credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

