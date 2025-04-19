Jey Uso makes Gunther submit at WrestleMania 41; crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Jey Uso competed against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He managed to make The Ring General tap out during their match.
Main Event Jey shocked the world earlier this year when he won the Men's Royal Rumble match. He then went on to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Over the next few weeks, The Ring General showed why he had been champion for the majority of his time in WWE.
Jey had doubts about whether he could overcome the World Heavyweight Champion. However, when Gunther attacked Jimmy Uso a few weeks ago, he made things personal. The two finally faced off tonight on Night One of WrestleMania 41.
The Ring General was in trouble at the start of the match, but he stopped Jey with a chop. The Imperium leader tried to do everything he could to retain his title, including hitting Jey with the belt while the referee wasn't looking. However, this wasn't enough to stop The Yeet Master.
Toward the end of the match, Jey Uso hit three Uso Splashes, but that wasn't enough, as The Ring General refused to give up. Jey then locked in a sleeper hold, and Gunther tapped out. Just like that, Main Event Jey was crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion.
It will be interesting to see what's next for Jey Uso after the massive title win in Las Vegas.