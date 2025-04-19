Jey Uso makes Gunther submit at WrestleMania 41; crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Jey Uso competed against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He managed to make The Ring General tap out during their match.

Ad

Main Event Jey shocked the world earlier this year when he won the Men's Royal Rumble match. He then went on to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Over the next few weeks, The Ring General showed why he had been champion for the majority of his time in WWE.

Jey had doubts about whether he could overcome the World Heavyweight Champion. However, when Gunther attacked Jimmy Uso a few weeks ago, he made things personal. The two finally faced off tonight on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

The Ring General was in trouble at the start of the match, but he stopped Jey with a chop. The Imperium leader tried to do everything he could to retain his title, including hitting Jey with the belt while the referee wasn't looking. However, this wasn't enough to stop The Yeet Master.

Toward the end of the match, Jey Uso hit three Uso Splashes, but that wasn't enough, as The Ring General refused to give up. Jey then locked in a sleeper hold, and Gunther tapped out. Just like that, Main Event Jey was crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's next for Jey Uso after the massive title win in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More