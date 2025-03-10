Jey Uso makes joke about Travis Scott slapping Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently joked about American rapper Travis Scott slapping Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. The OG Bloodline member also revealed how he would react if he got slapped by the 33-year-old.

After The American Nightmare rejected The Rock's offer to become his 'corporate champion,' in a shocking turn of events, John Cena attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion to turn heel for the first time in two decades. The closing segment of the premium live event also saw Travis Scott accompanying The Final Boss and slapping Rhodes across the face. The stiff strike left a bruise on the 39-year-old's face.

During his interview on Rosenberg Wrestling, Jey Uso was asked to share his take on Scott's swipe at his former tag team partner. He jokingly questioned if anyone had even taught Travis how to work slap. The 39-year-old added that had he been in Rhodes' place, he would probably have looked up.

"Man, somebody ain’t tell him [Travis Scott] how to work-slap him [Cody Rhodes]? Yo man, he probably too damn LIT. I don’t know. [...] If he would have slapped me like that? Oh hell nah. I probably would’ve looked up Uce… This dude just hit me like Sheamus, he said." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Jey Uso will have a herculean task at hand come WrestleMania 41

While John Cena and Cody Rhodes will battle it out for the Undisputed WWE Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All, elsewhere on the card, Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year to punch his ticket to a title clash at 'Mania. Despite having lost all three of his previous one-on-one contests against The Ring General, Uso chose to lock horns with the latter one more time.

Gunther lost the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. He will be hoping for a different result at this year's edition of The Show of Shows.

Who do you think will leave the Allegiant Stadium with the World Heavyweight Championship next month? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

