Jey Uso makes major WrestleMania request; 26-year-old star responds

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and Jey Uso has a lot on his mind. He is facing a superstar he has struggled against in the past, Gunther, and the pressure is starting to weigh on him. However, he is also focused on enjoying the event, and as such made a huge request, to which a 26-year-old star responded.

Main Event Jey Uso had a particular wish for his WrestleMania match that was revealed on the most recent episode of the RAW Recap podcast. On the show, host Megan Morant asked Jey Uso if he would like to have anyone alongside him when he makes his entrance at WrestleMania 41.

The Main Event was quick to respond, stating that he would like to have a female rapper "Yeeting" with him during his entrance. He even threw out two names, Cardi B and Sexyy Red, as his choices.

Well, the 26-year-old Sexyy Red was quick to respond on X to this request, telling the WWE Universe to inform Jey that she would be there.

"Y'al tell Jey Uso I’m there!" tweeted Sexyy Red.

There is still a few weeks left before WrestleMania 41, so there is still plenty of time for WWE to get something done.

Jey Uso is feeling the pressure ahead of his match with Gunther

Last night on RAW, Gunther blindsided Jey Uso again. Both he and his brother Jimmy Uso were about be beatdown but somehow managed to get the better of The Ring General. Following the altercation, Main Event Jey was in a contemplative mood backstage.

This concerned Jimmy Uso, who warned him that this attitude could cost him at WrestleMania. This led Jey to speak up. He informed his brother that he was feeling the pressure. His botch last week, coupled with the fact that he was 3-0 against the World Heavyweight Champion, was weighing down on him, and he was starting to feel the pressure.

There is a lot on the line for Jey at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He has the opportunity to become a world champion. It will be interesting to see if the pressure gets to him, or if he rises above it.

