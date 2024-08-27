Jey Uso makes WWE RAW in-ring return; defeats two stars to advance to the IC Title Tournament Finals

Jey Uso made his televised WWE in-ring return on the latest episode of RAW. He collided with Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston in a triple-threat Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Tournament.

The New Day member attacked The Doomwalker in the corner after the bell rang. The two stars have been feuding for a while now. Jey hit Kross with a few kicks in the corner as well and he and Kingston stomped the heel simultaneously. Jey then tossed Kofi into Karrion Kross for a double-team move.

Main Event Jey rolled up the former WWE Champion but the latter kicked out. Kofi Kingston nailed him with a jumping elbow and The Harbinger of Doom hit Jey with a clothesline at ringside. Kofi took out both of his opponents with a dive on the floor. Jey Uso hit Kross with a few strikes.

Trending

The former Bloodline member hit Kofi with a running hip attack but ran into a boot by Karrion Kross. Kingston took down The Final Testament leader with a diving crossbody and got a two-count. Kofi Kingston dropkicked Kross and clotheslined Jey.

Expand Tweet

He then hit both stars with a double Boom drop. In the end, Jey Uso hit Karrion Kross with a spear and followed it up with a frog splash to win the match via pinfall. Jey advanced to the Intercontinental Title Tournament Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.