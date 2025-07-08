  • home icon
  Jey Uso match gets called off after top WWE star breaks the rules; former world champ gets helped to the back

Jey Uso match gets called off after top WWE star breaks the rules; former world champ gets helped to the back

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 08, 2025 02:43 GMT
Jey Uso had a match on RAW (Image via WWE.com)
Jey Uso had a match on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

Jey Uso competed against Bronson Reed on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Yeet Master was laid out after the bout and helped to the back even though he was victorious.

During the match, The Yeet Master kicked his opponent in the corner but ran into a brick wall, as he couldn't take down the big man. Reed hit Main Event Jey with an elbow drop but missed a senton. Jey did a series of strikes and delivered a kick to the mid-section followed by a kick to the face, which sent the former NXT North American Champion to the floor.

Jey Uso then did a suicide dive and cleared the announce table. He superkicked Bronson Reed while the latter was sitting on a chair and when he tried to do another suicide dive, Reed tossed the chair into his face. The referee called for the bell because The Aus-Zilla broke the rules by using the chair as a weapon. The babyface won via disqualification.

Bronson Reed didn't care about the result, as he just wanted to hurt the former World Heavyweight Champion. He hit the latter with two Tsunamis and left the ring. WWE officials came out to check on Jey Uso, and they helped him to the back.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018.

Edited by Israel Lutete
