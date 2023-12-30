Jey Uso has one-word reaction to pinning Roman Reigns

Jey Uso sent a one-word message to his followers after WWE recalled him pinning Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, one of the greatest moments in wrestling history.

The Usos finally had the guts to break away from The Bloodline in June, leading to the "Civil War" storyline. Jimmy and Jey faced Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at Money in the Bank held at The O2 Arena in London, England.

It was an amazing match wherein fans witnessed Jey pin Reigns to get the historic win. Main Event Jey became the first superstar to get a three-count on The Tribal Chief since King Corbin pinned him at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December 2019.

In one of his Instagram stories on Friday, Jey shared a post from WWE calling his pin on Reigns one of the greatest moments ever. He used his famous catchphrase to tell his followers how he felt about it:

"YEET," Jey wrote.

Jey Uso shared this on his Instagram stories.

Jey went on to face Reigns at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Tribal Combat. However, Jimmy turned on his brother to help The Tribal Chief retain his title.

Jey Uso looks like the next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for more than 560 days. He's less than two months away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history based on combined reigns. It's more impressive that he's in just his first reign as champion.

The Ring General recently finished off The Miz, who was the latest WWE superstar to come after the Intercontinental Title. He's looking for his next challenger, and it might be Jey Uso after what happened two weeks ago on RAW.

When Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci attacked Santa Kofi Kingston, Jey made the save and beat Kaiser in a one-on-one match. He'll likely face Vinci at some point before Gunther accepts the challenge.

How excited are you for a possible Jey Uso vs. Gunther match for the Intercontinental Championship? Share your answers in the comments section below.