Jey Uso pays tribute to the late Bray Wyatt after his match at WWE Backlash

Jey Uso paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt after his match in Lyon, France. At WWE Backlash: France, Jey was in action against Damian Priest in a title bout.

Since breaking out as a singles competitor, Jey has established himself as one of the most popular superstars on the main roster. At Backlash 2024, he walked out to an incredible reception from the WWE Universe in France.

On Instagram, Jey paid tribute to Wyatt and dedicated his Backlash entrance to the former Universal Champion.

"The Fireflies came back… … He’s here. #wwebacklash #YEET #RIP2MyMfnDawgBrayWyatt," wrote Jey.

Check out Jey's Instagram post:

In 2023, Wyatt unfortunately passed away at the age of 36. During his time in WWE, the former world champion shared the ring with several talented superstars, including The Usos.

Jey Uso came up short at WWE Backlash France

At WWE Backlash: France, Jey Uso once again failed to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Despite a valiant effort, the former Bloodline member was beaten by reigning champion, Damian Priest.

Priest's Judgment Day stablemates JD McDonagh and Finn Balor also interfered during the contest. This led to an argument between The Judgment Day members, as Priest had advised his stablemates not to get involved.

As for Jey Uso, he headed into the world title match on the back of a victory over his brother Jimmy Uso. At WrestleMania XL, The Usos collided in a singles match with Jey walking out with the win. This led to a Fatal Four-Way Match on WWE RAW where Jey pinned Drew McIntyre to become the #1 contender.

Following his loss to Priest, it remains to be seen which direction Jey would be headed. Interestingly enough, he also had a brief staredown with the new Bloodline backstage at Backlash. Under the charge of Solo Sikoa, The Bloodline has added Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, who are expected to be the primary tag team of the faction now that The Usos are no longer in the group.