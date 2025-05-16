Jey Uso has perplexed former WWE star: "I am like really?" (Exclusive)

Jey Uso has made himself one of the biggest names in WWE over the last few months, owing to his electric presence and charm. However, it is the reaction that he gets that has struck EC3 as strange.
Jey has seen his share of ups and downs in terms of popularity, despite himself remaining quite consistent. For instance, his win at the Royal Rumble was accompanied by mixed responses from fans, with many praising him, and some even stating that the victory was not well earned.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 talked about the ficklemindedness of fans on the internet. He stated that he was surprised to see the backlash at times, claiming that it was unexpected.
"Watching the 'Rumble, Jey wins. Oh cool Jey is a good guy, it's cool to see. And I am watching the show, and I am not paying attention to the internet. And then maybe my algorithm hops up and just like, outrage! Can't believe it. Boring! I am like really? I thought this guy was loved, I don't get it." [14:03 onwards]
Check out his comments in the video below:
EC3 also talks about fan reactions to WWE programming
According to EC3, fan reactions on social media should not primarily direct the creative decisions of a wrestling promotion.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained how the feedback on social media could be taken as a guideline of sorts. However, he cautioned the creative department as well by saying that it should not become the sole source of inspiration.
"I would say the internet would be something to take upon as a guideline and not a rule. I think it's a quick, immediate feedback to see what is going on and I think there is definitely a voice that is worth considering. But also you can't relegate to just that small voice because there is a bigger and there is a broader scope," he said. [7:40 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen how WWE programming evolves over time.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the exclusive YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.