Jey Uso has perplexed former WWE star: "I am like really?" (Exclusive)

Jey Uso has made himself one of the biggest names in WWE over the last few months, owing to his electric presence and charm. However, it is the reaction that he gets that has struck EC3 as strange.

Ad

Jey has seen his share of ups and downs in terms of popularity, despite himself remaining quite consistent. For instance, his win at the Royal Rumble was accompanied by mixed responses from fans, with many praising him, and some even stating that the victory was not well earned.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 talked about the ficklemindedness of fans on the internet. He stated that he was surprised to see the backlash at times, claiming that it was unexpected.

Ad

Trending

"Watching the 'Rumble, Jey wins. Oh cool Jey is a good guy, it's cool to see. And I am watching the show, and I am not paying attention to the internet. And then maybe my algorithm hops up and just like, outrage! Can't believe it. Boring! I am like really? I thought this guy was loved, I don't get it." [14:03 onwards]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

EC3 also talks about fan reactions to WWE programming

According to EC3, fan reactions on social media should not primarily direct the creative decisions of a wrestling promotion.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained how the feedback on social media could be taken as a guideline of sorts. However, he cautioned the creative department as well by saying that it should not become the sole source of inspiration.

Ad

"I would say the internet would be something to take upon as a guideline and not a rule. I think it's a quick, immediate feedback to see what is going on and I think there is definitely a voice that is worth considering. But also you can't relegate to just that small voice because there is a bigger and there is a broader scope," he said. [7:40 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen how WWE programming evolves over time.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the exclusive YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More