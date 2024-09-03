Jey Uso posts heartwarming picture with Rhea Ripley; reveals what's next for them

Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley made their alliance on WWE RAW official as the former Bloodline member joined forces with The Terror Twins in their battle against The Judgment Day. Recently, Jey posted a picture with Mami, revealing what's next for them.

Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley have been teasing an on-screen relationship over the last several weeks. The alliance finally came to fruition on RAW as Mami asked Jey to tag with Damian Priest in his match against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Rhea also came out to help the former Bloodline member when The Judgment Day's numbers game was getting too much for him and Priest. The Eradicator then did Jey's signature 'Yeet' dance following the bout.

Trending

Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley embraced in a hug after the show went off the air. The Samoan star posted a picture of the two on his Instagram story, stating that their next stop would be the Waffle House, as he had been hoping to take the former Women's World Champion there ever since her relationship with Dominik Mysterio went down into the gutter.

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Rhea Ripley was seemingly injured on RAW

While Rhea Ripley had a successful outing to the squared circle at Bash in Berlin, she had a Monday night to forget as she was seemingly injured by Liv Morgan and Dominik Mystero on RAW. Mami was seen walking on crutches during the show and could be out of action for a while.

However, despite the setback, Rhea came out during the main event to help Jey Uso and Damian Priest against The Judgment Day. She chased away Liv Morgan while the male stars used the distraction to pick up a win against the World Tag Team Champions.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that Ripley's injury is most likely a work. She is likely to get a title opportunity down the line as she pinned Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin. With Jey Uso now by her side, the Australian star could finally get back the title she never lost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback