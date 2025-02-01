Jey Uso publicly says "I don't like Mami," but there's a twist

WWE Superstar Jey Uso had an amusing answer when asked by a fan if he likes Rhea Ripley at the Fanatics meet-and-greet event. Many fans once believed Jey and Ripley would be turned into an on-screen couple on RAW.

Last year, Jey and Rhea Ripley had several on-screen interactions that convinced fans something was brewing between the two stars. At one point, Jey even talked about taking Mami out on a date to Waffle House.

At the recent Fanatics fan meet-and-greet event ahead of Royal Rumble 2025, a fan asked Jey Uso if he liked Mami. Here's what Jey said in response:

"I don’t like Mami. I don’t like her. LOVE her. 🫶🏽 LOVE."

Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso on wanting to take Rhea Ripley on a date

Last year, Jey spoke about The Nightmare in a backstage WWE Digital Exclusive interview. He said Ripley deserves someone better and talked about taking her on a date to Waffle House. Here's his comment:

"Rhea? Yet? Nah. I think she deserves better. If she needs a shoulder to cry on, holla at your Uce. You know what I’m saying? We can take it slow. Go to Waffle House. You probably ain’t never been to Waffle House, though, but you need to come this way, Rhea. It’s a little cheap, but it’s good. The quality’s good. She looks like she would eat ten egg whites and a chicken, but I’m all about that triple hash-brown life, Uce. Double waffle, chocolate-chip cookie, Uce. We gonna get along just fine, though, Rhea. [Mimes calling motion] You know what I’m saying? You know what I’m saying, Rhea?" (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Ripley and Jey were never paired up as an official on-screen couple. The duo are pretty good friends in real life, though, and fans would love to see them interact more on WWE TV in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback