Jey Uso reacts to recent Rhea Ripley update after recent relationship tease

Rhea Ripley is officially single in her on-screen role on WWE RAW, and Jey Uso has made it very clear that he thinks he is in with a chance with the former Women's Champion now that Dominik Mysterio is out of the picture.

While the two stars haven't interacted on WWE RAW in some time, it seems that he still keeps up to date with her given his recent reaction to her new episode of WWE Tattooed.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Uso reacted within minutes of the update and it seems that he's happy to learn more about Ripley as she delves into the meaning behind some of her most significant tattoos and revealed that she got matching ones with both Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Will Jey Uso save Rhea Ripley from The Judgment Day at Bash in Berlin?

Jey Uso has been teasing taking Rhea Ripley to Waffle House for weeks but it seems that Mami has to ensure that her ex is completely out of the picture before she's ready to move on.

Uso is concentrating on his own push towards the Intercontinental Championship but there is a chance that the former Champion could be in Germany for Bash in Berlin. He could potentially be on hand to help Mami and Damian Priest if The Judgment Day shows up and attempts to interfere in the match again.

Expand Tweet

Morgan and Mysterio have proved that they can't be trusted, and since Adam Pearce hasn't banned them from ringside, there is a chance that they could interfere and the numbers game would be too strong for The Terror Twins.

Uso has his own history with The Judgment Day and would be the perfect person to step in to save Ripley and insert himself into a storyline of his own with Rhea Ripley heading into WWE Bad Blood in October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback