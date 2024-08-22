Jey Uso reacts to Rhea Ripley's latest message for him, has an interesting response

Jey Uso has reacted to Rhea Ripley's message on social media. Courtesy of her Instagram story, The Eradicator wished the former multi-time tag team champion on his birthday.

The duo of Jey and Sami Zayn were recently victorious over JD McDonagh and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. They have their sights set on the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

Meanwhile, Ripley and Damian Priest have also been feuding with their former stablemates and Liv Morgan after being betrayed at SummerSlam. On his Instagram story, Jey had an interesting reaction to Ripley's birthday wish.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

On RAW, Jey expressed his interest in challenging Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. The newly crowned champion has revealed that a tournament will decide his next challenger.

Matt Camp believes Rhea Ripley will get the victory for her team at Bash in Berlin

At the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will face Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Speaking on The Wrestling Matt Podcast, former WWE personnel Matt Camp predicted Ripley would secure the victory for her side by pinning Morgan. He said:

"I would think you set up the Rhea [vs.] Liv rematch for Bad Blood, potentially Hell in a Cell. Some kind of big gimmick match. I don't know if you go Priest [vs.] Dom or Priest [vs.] Finn next month. But I would have to think that Rhea gets the pin on Liv to set up the rematch,"

At SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio, who helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Ripley, and Damian Priest were taken out by The Judgment Day.

At SummerSlam, Priest was betrayed by his former tag team partner, Finn Balor, who cost him the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther.

