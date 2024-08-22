  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso reacts to Rhea Ripley's latest message for him, has an interesting response

Jey Uso reacts to Rhea Ripley's latest message for him, has an interesting response

By Soumik Datta
Modified Aug 22, 2024 18:26 GMT
Jey Uso (left) and Rhea Ripley (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jey Uso (left) and Rhea Ripley (right) [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Jey Uso has reacted to Rhea Ripley's message on social media. Courtesy of her Instagram story, The Eradicator wished the former multi-time tag team champion on his birthday.

The duo of Jey and Sami Zayn were recently victorious over JD McDonagh and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. They have their sights set on the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

Meanwhile, Ripley and Damian Priest have also been feuding with their former stablemates and Liv Morgan after being betrayed at SummerSlam. On his Instagram story, Jey had an interesting reaction to Ripley's birthday wish.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

also-read-trending Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

On RAW, Jey expressed his interest in challenging Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. The newly crowned champion has revealed that a tournament will decide his next challenger.

Matt Camp believes Rhea Ripley will get the victory for her team at Bash in Berlin

At the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will face Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Speaking on The Wrestling Matt Podcast, former WWE personnel Matt Camp predicted Ripley would secure the victory for her side by pinning Morgan. He said:

"I would think you set up the Rhea [vs.] Liv rematch for Bad Blood, potentially Hell in a Cell. Some kind of big gimmick match. I don't know if you go Priest [vs.] Dom or Priest [vs.] Finn next month. But I would have to think that Rhea gets the pin on Liv to set up the rematch,"

At SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio, who helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Ripley, and Damian Priest were taken out by The Judgment Day.

At SummerSlam, Priest was betrayed by his former tag team partner, Finn Balor, who cost him the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी