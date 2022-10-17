Jey Uso gives one-word response to praise from former WWE Superstar

Jey Uso has responded to praise from former WWE Superstar and current producer Shane "Hurricane" Helms.

The Bloodline has become the dominant faction within WWE. Roman Reigns is approaching 800 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is set to defend against Logan Paul next month at Crown Jewel. The Usos have held onto the tag titles for over a year now and there are no signs of any team taking the titles away anytime soon.

The Hurricane recently praised Jey Uso on Twitter and complimented him for stepping up his game over the past few years:

"Jey Uso might be the single most under-credited Talent in the biz right now. He’s stepped up every bit of his game over the last few years. A true example of “putting in the work," tweeted Helms.

Jey took to Twitter to respond on The Usos' official Twitter account. Jey simply responded with the name "Hurricane" and a folded hand emoji to say thank you.

WWE Superstar wonders why Jey Uso still has issues with him

Honorary Uce Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have had their issues lately in The Bloodline. However, Jey helped Sami pick up a victory over Kofi Kingston this past Friday on SmackDown, so maybe the two have finally gotten on the same page.

During a recent interview with WWE - Die Woche, The Great Liberator said that he understands why Jey would be hesitant to let an outsider into The Bloodline at first. But feels like they should be past that at this point:

"I do think the rivalry he (Jey Uso) had with Roman Reigns a couple of years ago, in my opinion, it did something to him, and to become the right-hand man and all this, it’s obviously a position he takes very seriously and look, I kind of understand not wanting to roll out the welcome mat to an ‘outsider’ at first. But at this point, come on, you know? Come on uce." H/T Post Wrestling

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn And of course, a happy birthday to ‘The Right Hand Man,’ Jey Uso! And of course, a happy birthday to ‘The Right Hand Man,’ Jey Uso!

The Bloodline brawled with The Brawling Brutes during the Fatal 4-Way match this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. Solo Sikoa was vying to become the #1 contender for the IC Title, but Mysterio emerged victorious in the Fatal 4-Way to earn a future match against Gunther.

During the match, The Bloodline interfered and attacked Sheamus ringside. The Brawling Brutes rushed to the ring for the save and brawled with Sami Zayn and The Usos. It will be interesting to see if The Usos defend their tag titles next month at WWE Crown Jewel.

