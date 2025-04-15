Jey Uso reveals he influenced Roman Reigns to make a major change

Roman Reigns played a crucial part in Jey Uso's career in the Stamford-based promotion. Today, Main Event Jey revealed how he influenced the Original Tribal Chief to step up and enter the world of sneakers.

From the Right Hand Man of The Bloodline to Main Event Jey, Jey Uso evolved as a character on-screen for years to come in the Stamford-based promotion. However, this change might not have happened if Roman Reigns hadn't aligned with Paul Heyman and created The Bloodline on the blue brand.

In an appearance on Complex, the host showed Uso a photo from 2015 where Reigns was in loafers. The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner revealed how he influenced Roman Reigns to get into sneakers, and the Original Tribal Chief often tried to keep up with him about the latest releases.

"Hell yeah! Roman [Reigns], he didn't even know how to dress right for real. If I really want to talk, he knows what it is. He's like, 'What's new?' You know what I'm saying? He will always tap in," Uso said. (From 01:46 to 02:00)

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso reunited in 2024

Last year, Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso went head-to-head against The New Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. However, Solo Sikoa's army outmatched the duo in numbers and crossed paths with the then-Intercontinental Champion, Jey Uso.

Main Event Jey warned them not to cross his path or come after him, and Solo Sikoa's Bloodline did that. Later, the villainous faction cost Uso his title against Bron Breakker, and Jey Uso decided to get revenge when he cost The Bloodline the WWE Tag Team Championship against the Motor City Machine Guns.

In the coming weeks, Jey reunited with Reigns on WWE television for the first time in over a year against The New Bloodline. Later, Sami Zayn joined the fray and revived The Original Bloodline for a while. The group slowly disbanded after defeating Solo Sikoa's faction at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

