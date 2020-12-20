Jey Uso reveals when Jimmy Uso will return to WWE

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently talked with ProSieben MAXX and opened up on several topics regarding his career. Jey also revealed when Jimmy Uso would return to WWE TV and opened up on possible additions to Roman Reigns' faction.

Jey Uso said on Jimmy Uso's return:

Definitely soon man, January-February, I must say.

On possible new additions to Reigns' faction on SmackDown, Jey said:

They are lined up behind us bro. We've got cousins, we've got... they're lined up behind us. They're ready, and they're gonna be ten times more powerful that we are.

Check out the full video below:

Jey Uso has become one of the hottest acts on SmackDown lately

Jey Uso's transition from a tag team wrestler to a legit singles star over the past few months has been the highlight of his career. Uso showed promise in his two Universal title matches against Roman Reigns and has also beaten the likes of Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens ever since aligning with The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest heel in all of WWE and is the reigning Universal Champion on SmackDown. Jey Uso is now aligned with Roman Reigns on the Blue brand, and this stable will get even stronger when Jimmy gets back on WWE TV in the near future.