Jey Uso reveals how scripted his and Roman Reigns' promos are

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns will battle once again at WWE Hell in a Cell in a few days. Since his return to WWE, Roman Reigns has won the Universal Championship retained it against his first challenger, his cousin Jey Uso.

Jey Uso on his promos with Roman Reigns

If you have been tuning in to SmackDown over the past few months, you must have noticed how personal the feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso has become. In a recent interview with Gorilla Position podcast, Jey Uso revealed how much freedom he and Roman Reigns have regarding their promos.

“In terms of what I’m saying and what he is saying, not a lot. I am reacting to what he is saying because they can’t write our promos. They can’t write how he feels about me and how I feel about him. We got to the level where they trust us and let us do our thing. It feels good to finally get to that level where they took the chains off us.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

The two WWE Superstars' rivalry took a drastic turn a week before their match at Clash Of Champions. At the pay-per-view, The Big Dog dominated Jey Uso, forcing Jimmy Uso to make his way to the ring and throw in the towel.

Roman Reigns wants his family to acknowledge that he is the Tribal Chief and that he is the one who sits at the head of the table. During last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, we saw Jey Uso unleash a beatdown on his cousin, and their match at Hell in a Cell will definitely be a brutal one.

In a few days, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Jey Uso in WWE's first-ever I Quit Hell in a Cell Match.

