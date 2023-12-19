Jey Uso's 136-day streak comes to an end on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso's long-running streak finally came to an end.

The former Bloodline member collided with Ludwig Kaiser in an impromptu match during the show. He came out to save Kofi Kingston after the latter was attacked by IMPERIUM while handing out Christmas presents to the fans.

During the match, Ludwig sent Jey to the mat after hitting him with a shoulder tackle. The multi-time champion hit Kaiser with a series of strikes and went for the running corner hip attack, but he ran into a clothesline. Kaiser then sent Jey Uso back first into the turnbuckle.

Giovanni Vinci, who was at ringside, attacked Jey while the referee wasn't looking. Ludwig Kaiser went for the cover and got a two-count. After Jey Uso missed an enzuigiri, Kaiser sent him out of the ring and took him out with an uppercut at ringside.

Back in the ring, Jey nailed his opponent with several strikes and followed it up with a kick to the midsection and an enzuigiri. Jey landed the running corner hip attack and got a two-count. Later on, Kaiser went for the spike DDT, but Jey hit him with a superkick. He went for the splash, but Vinci interfered again.

Kofi Kingston came back and nailed Vinci with the Trouble in Paradise. Finally, Jey Uso hit Ludwig Kaiser with a spear and a splash off the top rope to win the match. This was Jey's first televised singles win since the August 4th episode of SmackDown. It was also his first singles win since he arrived on RAW.

