Jey Uso's message for Roman Reigns ahead of WWE Clash of Champions

Jey Uso will challege his cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Clash of Champions tomorrow night.

Jey was recently a guest on The Go Home Show Podcast recently and was asked about his title match on Sunday and what the experience has been like for him so far:

It's been crazy. The lead up every single day has been crazy. Been an awesome ride, Uce. Never gotten so much love and hate too at the same time but I'm enjoying it Uce. I'm kinda finally feeling like what the spotlight feels like, what being in the main spot feels like. I can get used to this.

Jey Uso was also asked about what it was like competing in singles match after being a tag-team specialist. Here's what Jey Uso had to say:

It's very different, Uce. It's like being a land animal placed in water right now cause Big Dog's used to that. Big Dog, that's his yard, Uce. Tag-team divsion, you know, I can claim that as my yard Uce. You know, cause my brothers always there. That too. Brothers always there, he's not there no more. We're not leaning on each other. It's one on one. It's the Big Dog vs the underdog, Uce. But I'm used to that, this is legit backyard stuff. We about to be 8 and 9 years old on Sunday, all over again, you know?

Jey Uso's message for Roman Reigns ahead of Clash of Champions

Later on in the interview, Jey Uso was asked if he had a message for his cousin Roman Reigns ahead of their showdown at Roman Reigns. Jey said that there was about to be a new chief as he sent out a warning to his cousin:

Uce, there's going to be a new tribal chief on Sunday, Uce. And, that's going to be Jey Uso man. The new Universal Champion, Uce. And I've never ever said that with my name, cause to me it doesn't feel right but bro every week that passed and I say it, I'm believing it.

Jey Uso challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship tomorrow night at Clash of Champions.

