Jey Uso's new alliance confirmed; joins new faction after the Bloodline?

Jey Uso appears to have a new faction now to his name. The star's new alliance has been confirmed.

Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso didn't have the best time on WWE RAW today. He defeated Grayson Waller to win his match, but soon after, he was choked out and couldn't seem to get a hold on what to do next. The star had to be treated by doctors and was greeted by the Alpha Academy.

On WWE RAW, Jey Uso found himself attacked by Gunther soon after the match against Grayson Waller, not getting to celebrate his win as a result. The chokehold The Ring General had him in saw him passed out. Heading into WrestleMania, things are certainly not easy for him. Not only does he have doubters within the WWE Universe, but he also has to deal with the fact that he can't seem to get the better of Gunther.

Now, though his new allies are confirmed. Alpha Academy appeared, and Otis and Akira Tozawa confirmed, along with Maxxine, that they had his back going forward. Otis embraced him as well.

The star is no longer alone and seems to have joined the faction, at least temporarily. It remains to be seen if this new status will be confirmed soon.

Uso was previously with The Bloodline, but it seems that they have gone their separate ways with Jimmy Uso on SmackDown and Sami Zayn out injured. Roman Reigns was also absent from television but returned on the latest episode of RAW to kickstart his rivalry with Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

It seems that Uso is now with The Alpha Academy and could side with them going forward.

