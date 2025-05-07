Jey Uso’s next WWE title defense revealed (Exclusive)

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso could be putting his title on the line in a major matchup soon. Uso won the title at WrestleMania 41, defeating Gunther via submission in a thrilling clash.
Ever since winning the title, Jey has had a target on his back. Social media sensation Logan Paul has openly taunted the champ, claiming that he would defeat Uso for the title. This has led to a simmering rivalry between the two stars.
This week in an exclusive Q&A session with veteran journalist Bill Apter, Joe from WrestleVotes reported that Jey Uso could be set to defend the title at Saturday Night's Main Event. He suggested that WWE was gradually building up the rivalry between Uso and Logan Paul, hoping they could have a match at the upcoming event on May 24 in Tampa, Florida.
"Don't believe so but I could see that match happening at the May 24th Saturday Night's Main Event. So, we'll see. But I think that's where they're going." [From 29:00 onwards]
This past Monday, Logan Paul shockingly attacked Jey Uso after RAW went off the air. Videos of the heinous attack were later uploaded by WWE on YouTube. It will be interesting to see how Jey responds to the threat of The Maverick in the coming weeks.
