Jey Uso’s next WWE title defense revealed (Exclusive)

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso could be putting his title on the line in a major matchup soon. Uso won the title at WrestleMania 41, defeating Gunther via submission in a thrilling clash.

Ad

Ever since winning the title, Jey has had a target on his back. Social media sensation Logan Paul has openly taunted the champ, claiming that he would defeat Uso for the title. This has led to a simmering rivalry between the two stars.

This week in an exclusive Q&A session with veteran journalist Bill Apter, Joe from WrestleVotes reported that Jey Uso could be set to defend the title at Saturday Night's Main Event. He suggested that WWE was gradually building up the rivalry between Uso and Logan Paul, hoping they could have a match at the upcoming event on May 24 in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

Trending

"Don't believe so but I could see that match happening at the May 24th Saturday Night's Main Event. So, we'll see. But I think that's where they're going." [From 29:00 onwards]

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Ad

This past Monday, Logan Paul shockingly attacked Jey Uso after RAW went off the air. Videos of the heinous attack were later uploaded by WWE on YouTube. It will be interesting to see how Jey responds to the threat of The Maverick in the coming weeks.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More